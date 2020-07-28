Penobscot County Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce employee promotions. Dana Sibley has been appointed to regional assistant vice president of retail services and loan operations. Jess Francis and Tess Greene have been appointed Old Town branch manager and Bangor branch manager.

Sibley joined the Credit Union in 2014 as the indirect loan officer. She quickly worked her way up to VP of lending and found success with her thoughtful leadership and strategy. The regional AVP of retail services and loan operations is tasked in building a strong infrastructure of support for the employees and members. In addition she will assist in helping to meet the credit union’s lending goals: organizationally, financially, operationally, and implementing the credit union’s service and growth plans.

Francis has been with PCFCU since 2006. She has worked in many positions at the Credit Union, both with the members and in administration. In 2017 she was promoted to branch manager in Bangor and immersed herself in the community and all it has to offer. She has always had a passion for the Credit Union and looks forward to returning to the main branch, in her new role as the Old Town branch manager. In addition to all branch duties, she will also continue to manage the marketing department.

Greene joined the Credit Union in 2012 and has been involved in various aspects of management: operations, commercial lending, and mortgages. Over the course of her career she has found herself working out of the Bangor branch, making the transition to Bangor branch manager a seamless one. She is well acquainted with the membership and is eager to grow alongside the branch.





In making the promotions, Penobscot County Federal Credit Union management feels they are well poised for future growth. “We are successful because of the passion and determination that each member of our team possesses. We are fortunate to work with a team of hard-working individuals who continuously provide the best service to our members and that truly have the financial well-being of our membership in mind,” stated Dana Sibley.

