AUBURN – Good Shepherd Food Bank, Maine’s largest hunger-relief organization, announces the appointment of two new board of directors’ members, Dora Anne Mills and Peter Forester.

Since 2018 Mills, MD, MPH, FAAP, has served as the chief health improvement officer for MaineHealth, Maine’s largest health system. She previously served as the Maine CDC director for 15 years under Gov. Angus King and Gov. John Baldacci, overseeing many efforts, including the development of statewide public health infrastructure, Maine’s response to the H1N1 influenza pandemic and the implementation of a system for chronic disease prevention, and addressing a number of environmental health issues. Mills also served simultaneously as the state epidemiologist during part of this time.

For seven years, she served as the vice president for clinical affairs and the director of the Center for Health Innovation at the University of New England. Earlier in her career, she practiced medicine in her hometown of Farmington. Mills is the recipient of a number of awards, including the highest honors by the Maine Medical Association, the Maine Public Health Association and the Nathan Davis Award by the American Medical Association. Graduating from Bowdoin College, UVM College of Medicine, the Harvard School of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Mills also lived and worked in Tanzania, as well as volunteered for shorter stints in Ivory Coast, Ghana and the Dominican Republic. She lives in Portland and Farmington and is the mother of a young adult and teenager.

Forester, senior vice president of merchandising at Hannaford, leads category management, merchandising, and pricing. He is a member of the Hannaford Charitable Foundation; 2013-present chairman since 2019. Previously, Forester was the vice president of Fresh Category Management, Merchandising, and Pricing for Hannaford; vice president of Strategy and Business Development for Hannaford; Director of Deli for Delhaize America;mManager of Meat and Seafood; category manager of Meat; and manager, GIS, and Competitive Intelligence.





In 2017 he received Hannaford’s highest honor, the John J. Russell Award for Excellence. Forester has a bachelor of science degree in forest management from the University of Maine. He lives in Falmouth with his wife, Jacqueline Rider, and sons, Nicholas and Jack.

Mills and Forester join the following additional members on the board of directors for Good Shepherd Food Bank:

Frank Pecoraro

Ben Sprague

Peter Richardson

Scott Maker

John Bennett

Bruce Daman

Jim Darroch

Jason Fournier

Barbara Gagne

Michelle Hayes

John Nutting

David Reifschneider

Christopher Rogers

Victoria W. Rogers, MD

Dyana Tull

Bill Williamson

For more information about Good Shepherd Food Bank, please visit feedingmaine.org.