BANGOR — Golfers from Greater Bangor and beyond will gather on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course for the Heroes · Hope · Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic to support Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care and fund a summer camp experience for children and adolescents who are affected by cancer.

Four-person teams are still needed to fill the tournament. The format will be organized in accordance with all COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe and fun time for all.

The Golf Classic, presented by Bangor Savings Bank, began with a goal to support the McDonald’s Playroom and Parent Room at the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center at Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care.

In addition to supporting the pediatric cancer center, the tournament now underwrites the cost of Camp Hope, which provides an opportunity for children who are being or have been treated for cancer or blood disorders to enjoy summer camp experiences in an environment tailored to their healthcare needs. Camp Hope is a collaboration of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Bangor Y. Thanks to Golf Classic supporters, there is no charge for campers and their families to attend camp.





To register for this special event please visit mcdonaldshhhgc.org.