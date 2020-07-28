The following students have been named to the Champlain College, of Burlington, Vermont, dean’s list in the spring 2020 semester: Colby Caldwell of Bangor, majoring in filmmaking; and Benjamin Nichols of Bangor, majoring in computer networking & cybersecurity.

A pair of area residents graduated from Colby College in Waterville on May 24 as part of the Class of 2020. They were among the 480 seniors who received a bachelor of arts degree.

Stanley Clarke of Bangor, majored in chemistry-biochemistry and attended Bangor High School. Clarke is the son of James and Chandler Clarke.

Michael Coyne of Orono, majored in computer science and attended Maine School Science & Math in Limestone. Coyne is the son of Dennis Coyne and Chae Choi.





Named to the Curry College, located in Milton, Massachusetts, spring 2020 dean’s list are Mallory Charette of Penobscot, who is majoring in accounting; and Isabel Rios-Mallett of Bangor, majoring in public health and wellness.

Laura Zenk of Hermon, who majors in sociology and criminology, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.

The Emerson College, of Boston, dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester includes Ross Cobo-Lewis of Orono, media arts production, Class of 2022; Jonah Edgar of Orono, business creative enterprises, Class of 2022; and Jazmin Ro of Seoul, South Korea, communication studies, Class of 2022.

The dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the spring 2020 semester includes: Alexa Hirsch of Bangor for earning high honors. Hirsch is majoring in nursing.

Garrett Henderson of Bangor for earning high honors. Henderson is majoring in business administration.

Sophia Dionne of Bangor for earning high honors. Dionne is undeclared.

Alexandria Stroup of Brewer for earning highest honors. Stroup is majoring in nursing.

Nadija Mamula of Carmel for earning high honors. Mamula is majoring in Equine St: Eq Asstd. Actvty. & Thrpy.

Courtney Carroll of Eddington for earning high honors. Carroll is majoring in Envirn. conservation & sustain.

Caroline Fernald of Holden for earning high honors. Fernald is majoring in Equine St: Equine Science.

Abigail Tyler of Holden for earning highest honors. Tyler is undeclared.

Sarah Fortier of Hampden for earning high honors. Fortier is majoring in health management & policy.

Tamara Hathorn of Hampden for earning highest honors. Hathorn is majoring in Biomed Sci: Med & Vet Sci.

Cara Whitmore of Hampden for earning highest honors. Whitmore is majoring in Communication Sci & Disorders.

Ross Webb of Hampden for earning honors. Webb is majoring in Biomed Sci: Med & Vet Sci.

Marissa Gilpin of Hampden for earning highest honors. Gilpin is majoring in occupational therapy.

Griffin Nye of Hampden for earning highest honors. Nye is majoring in Biomed Sci: MedMicro.

Thomas Farrar of Winterport for earning high honors. Farrar is majoring in Biomed Sci: Med & Vet Sci.

Ryan Michael Bebb of Hampden has made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2020 semester.

Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts is pleased to announce the 2020 College of Arts & Sciences Senior Awards. Seamus G. McKaig, of Orono has been awarded the Harold Heye History Award by Western New England University College of Arts & Sciences. This award is presented to the graduating senior in memory of Harold Heye, long-time member of the history department.