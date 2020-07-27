Parts of southwestern Penobscot County were issued severe thunderstorm warnings Monday night with the possibility of brief tornadoes and winds up to 60 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Monday affecting towns in west central Hancock County and south central Penobscot County.

Towns under the warning include Bangor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Dedham, Penobscot Township, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Carmel, Orland, Newburgh, Trenton, Surry, Otis, Mariaville and Waltham.

The NWS suggests moving to an interior room in the lowest floor of a building as the storm can cause injury and significant damage as well as produce penny-sized hail.





A tornado warning was issued for Newport, Carmel and Etna around 7:15 p.m. but has since been canceled.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.