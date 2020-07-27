Five University of Maine football players were selected to Phil Steele’s 2020 preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Team.

The CAA’s fall football season has been pushed back to spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offensive tackle Liam Dobson and linebacker Deshawn Stevens, who will both be seniors, were chosen to the first team. Wide receiver and Old Town native Andre Miller was a second-team choice, and linebacker Adrian Otero and long snapper Bryce Colee were third team picks.

Miller and Colee will be seniors while Otero will be a junior.





Dobson, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound Ottawa, Ontario, native, was a STATS Football Championship Subdivision third team All-American and a first team All-CAA pick last fall. He was UMaine’s highest-graded offensive lineman for all 12 games and registered 12 knockdowns per game.

Stevens suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon in the opening 42-14 win over Sacred Heart but had a memorable 2018 campaign in which he helped lead the Black Bears to the CAA title and first-ever berth in the FCS semifinals.

Stevens recorded a team-high 120 tackles including 17 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound native of Toronto was a second team All-CAA selection in 2018 and an FCS Hero Sports Sophomore All-American.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Miller hauled in 28 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. He caught a school-record 90-yard TD pass in a road win at Albany and had an 87-yard TD catch in a loss to Richmond. He had four catches for 115 yards against Richmond and also eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a loss to Football Bowl Division Subdivision team Liberty with five grabs for 108 yards.

Otero, in his first year as a starter, was the team’s second-leading tackler with 83 including five for loss and three sacks. His 6.9 tackles per game tied him for 17th in the CAA. The 6-foot, 235-pound native of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, had at least 10 tackles in a game four times and finished with six pass deflections.

Colee, who is from Tampa, Florida, has appeared in 35 career games for the Black Bears and snaps for punts, extra points and field goals.