CHEBEAUGE ISLAND — Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation (PMFHF) is holding a live concert on the ocean to raise money for Maine lobstermen on Sunday, Aug. 2. The COVID relief fundraiser will be matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000 by the foundation. Hosted and socially distanced on the waters of Casco Bay, the event will feature Turd Pollock, a band from Chebeague Island. Turd Pollock is volunteering its time to help an industry that has suffered greatly during COVID-19.

PMFHF President Rock Alley said, “Lobstermen are hurting. We felt with the mission of our organization this was a good place to start. Some lobstermen have received PPP loans but the amounts have been small and run out quickly. It will be a great day to have a little fun and enjoy the music and raise money for a good cause.”

The event, which will be live streamed on Facebook, begins at 1 p.m. and will go until 3. People are invited to drop anchor on the southeast side of Chebeague Island at the float where the concert will be performed observing 6 feet of social distancing.

PMFHF Secretary Adam Ulrickson said, “Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation has been working to help the lobstering community. We recently held our first board meeting and the officers ratified the mission that includes making sure the ocean is accessible to everyone to live, work, and recreate on the water. Lobstermen in particular are under fire from every direction and Covid 19 has been economically stressful. Every single dollar that is donated will go to lobstermen and their families. Maine lobstermen contribute significantly to the economy and this is an opportunity to help an industry that has contributed greatly.”





Details:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Boats can drop anchor on the Southeast Side of Chebeague Island at the Dropping Springs float.

Listen Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/protectmainesfishingheritage

You can donate on Facebook or through the PMFHF website at http://protectmaine.com/