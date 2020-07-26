The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 25 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,814. Of those, 3,408 had been confirmed positive, while 406 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 119.





Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “A renowned Portland restaurant that has drawn praise from both Bon Appetit magazine and the James Beard Foundation announced Friday that it is closing permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Drifters Wife, Orenda and Peter Hale, posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page saying that the decision was difficult.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

— “But whether colleges should be testing every student — and whether there’s capacity for it — is a subject of debate. Some colleges plan to test students only if they show symptoms or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive. But some researchers say that approach could quickly cause outbreaks caused by students who don’t show symptoms.” — Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

— “ [Jordan Benissan’s] seasonal restaurant, Me Lon Togo, in Searsport was so successful in its first two summers that he opened a year-round location in Waterville last June. Business was off to a great start there until March, when Benissan had to close his doors — like most restaurants in Maine — because of the pandemic.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

— “For one of the first times since March, Sharon Romanow of Belfast settled in this week for a treatment with her longtime acupuncturist, Rhonda Feiman.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

— “As the number of new virus cases have surged in a slew of states, particularly Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, national chains like Walmart, Target and most recently McDonald’s are issuing mask mandates as health officials repeatedly advise that covering your nose and mouth can be one of the most effective ways to reduce infections — itself a reversal of earlier messaging at the beginning of the pandemic,” Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

— “From Maine to California, boat dealers are reporting unprecedented sales that began in the spring in warm-weather states before picking up steam in other parts of the country, like Maine and Minnesota. Marinas and boat repair shops are swamped by the wave of interest. There also are waiting lists for slips for boats.” — David Sharp, The Associated Press

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 4,212,057 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 146,732 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.