Camden National Bank announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Leaders & Luminaries Awards, a program which started in 2011 to celebrate the importance and impact of effective nonprofit board service. Between now and Sept/ 14, the bank is seeking nominations for passionate board directors who have been invaluable to the short- and long-term sustainability of their organizations. The bank will select and present four individuals with awards and $20,000 in total grants to their respective organizations.

“The pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for nonprofits of all shapes and sizes, requiring board directors to step up with leadership, innovation, and support,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank. “Through Leaders & Luminaries this year, we look forward to celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to help their organizations strategically navigate the crisis without losing sight of longer-term mission and goals.”

Since 2011, Camden National Bank has given more than $150,000 to Maine nonprofits on behalf of 43 outstanding board leaders in our local communities. The 2019 awardees served on the boards of Boots2Roots, Island Community Center, Literacy Volunteers of Greater Augusta, Midcoast Recreation Center, Startup Maine and Four Directions Development Corporation.

Nominations for the 2020 awards are due Sept. 14. A selection committee, including three independent community members and two executives of Camden National Bank, will review all nominations and the awardees will be celebrated later in the fall.





The Leaders & Luminaries Awards are made possible by Camden National Bank, through The Bank of Maine Foundation. For more details, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form, please visit camdennational.com/leadersandluminaries.