ORONO — August yields some favorite fruits and vegetables for preserving. Learn how to savor summer flavors all year with four new live University of Maine Cooperative Extension food preservation webinars.

Freezing fruit is the topic 2–2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Topics at the same time on subsequent Tuesdays in August include steam canning, freezing tomatoes and corn and canning salsa and tomatoes.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/food-health/food-preservation/food-preservation-webinar-series/ to receive the link and resources. Webinars are recorded. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.