Are you interested in learning more about post-traumatic stress associated with heart attacks and strokes?

If so, you’re invited to attend a webinar presented by the American Heart Association in conjunction with OceanView at Falmouth at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Survivors of these traumatic health events can feel isolated and unable to process their new diagnosis. Dr. Aimee D Reilly, a Behavioral Health Clinician from MaineHealth Cardiology, will speak about her work and the research on post-traumatic stress from health events. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

RSVP to Katie Rooks at 207-289-2388.





A link will be sent out to registrants a week before the Zoom webinar.