Another 28 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

There have now been 3,723 coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March. Of those, 3,321 had been confirmed positive, while 402 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (13), Franklin (1), Hancock (2), Kennebec (3), Sagadahoc (3) and York (3) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases and revise the data.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 118. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Wednesday’s report comes a day after Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said there were apparently a number of false positive tests from a summer camp using less reliable testing technology. Those cases have been removed from the overall total of coronavirus cases. He did not identify the summer camp on Tuesday.

So far, 377 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 10 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 25 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,216. That means there are 389 active and likely cases in the state, down from 414 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,072 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday, there have been 147,923 negative test results out of 153,125 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,974 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 68 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 513, 136 and 602 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (30), Franklin (45), Hancock (21), Kennebec (153), Knox (25), Lincoln (31), Oxford (48), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (39), Somerset (32), Waldo (60) and Washington (6) counties. Information about where another four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,902,377 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 142,080 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.