ELLSWORTH — A retirement gathering for Fr. Joseph Cahill will be held outside St. Joseph Church, located on 231 Main Street, on Sunday, July 26, following the 11 a.m. Mass.

Although he intends to continue serving by providing coverage in parishes as needed, Fr. Cahill is retiring from full-time active ministry after 44 years in the priesthood. Fr. Cahill is currently parochial vicar of Stella Maris Parish (St. Vincent de Paul Church, Bucksport; Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, Castine; St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Stonington), St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph Church, Ellsworth; Blue Hill Mission, Blue Hill; Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Green Lake; St. Margaret Chapel, Winter Harbor), and Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord (Holy Redeemer Church, Bar Harbor; St. Peter Church, Manset; St. Ignatius Church, Northeast Harbor).

People wishing to extend retirement congratulations to Fr. Cahill are invited to gather in the garden outside the church near the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. All will be required to wear masks, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. There will be wrapped cookies to take home. Those unable to attend the gathering but who wish to send greetings, may send cards and notes to the St. Joseph Parish Office, 231 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605-1613.

A native of Lynn, Massachusetts, Fr. Cahill attended Lynn schools before graduation from Lynn English High School. He completed his clerical studies at Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts, and Saint Paul University in Ottawa, Ontario. Fr. Cahill was ordained to the priesthood on June 20, 1976, at St. Joseph Church in Lynn.





His first parish assignment was as assistant pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Lewiston. In June of 1978, he was appointed assistant pastor at St. Mary Parish in Houlton. In June of 1981, he was named assistant pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Portland. He was appointed pastor of St. Denis Parish in Fort Fairfield in September of 1986. In July of 1990, he served as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Presque Isle before being named pastor of Our Holy Redeemer Parish in Bar Harbor and St. Ignatius Parish in Northeast Harbor a month later.

In July of 1997, Fr. Cahill was appointed pastor of St. Theresa Parish in Oakland. In June of 2000, in addition to his duties at St. Theresa Parish, he was named pastor of St. Bridget Parish in North Vassalboro. In July of 2006, he was appointed parochial vicar of St. Christopher Parish in York, St. Michael Parish in South Berwick, and Our Lady of Peace Parish in Berwick. In October of 2006, in addition to his duties at the three parishes, he was also named parochial vicar of St. Raphael Parish in Kittery.

In August of 2012, Fr. Cahill was named parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Bridgton, St. Anne Parish in Gorham, St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Windham. In July of 2013, he was appointed pastor of St. Agnes Parish in Pittsfield and Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Dexter, where he served until receiving his current assignments in June of 2015. In addition to his parish assignments, Fr. Cahill has served as a Knights of Columbus chaplain for councils in Lewiston, Bar Harbor, and Oakland.

In the event of rain, the gathering on July 26 will move indoors to the parish hall, but only 50 people will be allowed in at a time.