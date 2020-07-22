BANGOR — Northern Light Neurosurgery and Spine is pleased to announce the addition of James MacNutt, DO, FACS to the practice.

Dr. MacNutt earned his bachelor’s degree at Holy Cross and his doctorate from University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a neurosurgery residency at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is thrilled to return to New England after working in Minnesota for the past 10 years.

Board certified in neurosurgery by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery, Dr. MacNutt specializes in:

• Degenerative spine conditions, including adult scoliosis





• Minimally invasive spine surgery

• Sacroiliac joint fusion

• Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

• Peripheral nerve disorders – outside brain and spine cord areas

• Kyphoplasty – bone cement for fractures

• Brain tumors

If you or someone you know needs a referral to Northern Light Neurosurgery and Spine, please have a primary care provider call 207-973-9949.