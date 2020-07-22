BANGOR — The City of Bangor has announced the release of COVID-19 emergency relief grants for non-profit arts and culture organizations operating within the city. Applications for the grants, which provide up to a maximum of $2,000 in funding, are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

The City of Bangor recognizes the importance of local arts and culture organizations to the identity of Bangor as the center of arts and culture for central and northern Maine, as well as being an important economic driver for the city. Unlike the biannual grants offered for project-based work, these relief grants are intended to provide much-needed operational support to arts and culture organizations that have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Non-profit arts and culture organizations are a significant force in shaping the experience of being in Bangor,” said Cultural Liaison Betsy Lundy. “They enhance the experience of every resident of and visitor to the city.”

For information, and to apply for a grant, visit bangormaine.gov/artsrelief.