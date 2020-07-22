The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Desrosiers- A boy, Raymond Markus Desrosiers born to Chelsea L. and Scott J. Desrosiers of Caribou on June 5th, 2020.

Duplessis- A boy, Jason Duplessis Jr. born to Jessica Albert and Jason Duplessis of Connor TWP on June 5th, 2020.

McGlinn- A girl, Skylar Grace McGlinn born to Haley Bretzke and Michael McGlinn of Presque Isle on June 6th, 2020.





Inglis- A girl, Beatrice (Claire Valerie) Inglis born to Michele and John Inglis of Saint Leonard, N.B., Canada on June 8th, 2020.

Hebert- A girl, Gracie Mae Hebert born to Crystal and Nathan Hebert of Madawaska on June 10th, 2020.

Flannery- A boy, Michael Avery Flannery born to Mia Pelletier and Michael Flannery of Limestone on June 10th, 2020.

Closson- A boy, Camden Neal-Thomas Closson born to Stephanie and Cody Closson of Easton on June 12th, 2020.

Dionne- A boy, Luke Matthew Dionne born to Macie and Matthew Dionne of Grand Isle on June 14th, 2020.

Strauser- A boy, Noah Matthew Strauser born to Anne and Matthew Strauser of Caribou on June 15th, 2020.

Pelletier- A girl, Harper Rayne Pelletier born to Sarah Nicole and Kyle Pelletier of St. David on June 17th, 2020.

Shaw- A boy, Jonathan David Shaw born to Jacqueline Fleming and Timothy Shaw of Caribou on June 19th, 2020.

Bates- A girl, Aubree Anna Bates born to Abigail Turcotte and Thomas Bates of Limestone on June 23rd, 2020.

Kearney- A girl, Kaci Shea Kearney born to Sydney McEwen and Gage Kearney of Mapleton on June 25th, 2020.

Barnes- A girl, Kassie Lynn Barnes born to Jessica Bouley of Limestone on June 25th, 2020.

Lajoie- A boy, Henry Jay Lajoie born to Ashley and Jay Lajoie of Van Buren on June 29th, 2020.

Cyr- A girl, Ava Jane Cyr born to Makayla Fuller and David Cyr IV of Presque Isle on June 29th, 2020