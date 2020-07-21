A Penobscot County woman suffering from dementia and traveling with two golden retrievers has been missing since Tuesday morning, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Cindy Dunton, 58, of Newburgh, was last seen at approximately 8:20 a.m. at her residence on Lindsey Road. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a statement.

Dunton is likely to be accompanied by her dogs, does not respond to her name and is likely disoriented. Anyone with information about her can call Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.