This story will be updated.

Representatives from Bath Iron Works’ largest union said Tuesday that they have asked a federal mediator to meet with BIW negotiators next week by video.

The request comes in the fifth week of their strike and after a meeting between the federal mediator and the negotiating committee of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6. The union posted the contents of the meeting on its Facebook page.

The union representatives said they and the mediator discussed additional solutions to BIW’s contract proposals that do not violate worker seniority or subcontract work.





“We suggested a meeting in person with BIW’s team, with the suggestion that BIW brings someone with production knowledge and a decision-maker,” the post said.

If BIW agrees to the meeting, the parties will talk by video. The union said it would hear a response in the next few days about the next steps. A BIW spokesperson would only say the company is “fully engaged in the federal mediation process.”

“We are hopeful and anticipate some form of a meeting with BIW by next week,” the union said.