Another 24 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 3,711 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,687 on Sunday.

Of those, 3,287 have been confirmed positive, while 424 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 117. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.





Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Even though the U.S. is planning to reopen schools as COVID-19 numbers across the country continue to rise, Maine is one of two states that recently has seen its number of cases decline. But rates of infection vary throughout the state, and sometimes from one neighboring school district to the next. And while there have been ample studies on how students benefit from learning in group settings, much about how the disease spreads among children — even among those who don’t show symptoms — still is unknown.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

— “Has the coronavirus made you late on housing payments? We want to hear from you.” — Michael Shepherd, BDN

— “The North Atlantic Conference, a Division III league that is home to five small colleges in Maine, announced Monday that it will not sponsor any fall sports competition in 2020.” — Pete Warner, BDN

— “Town clerks and state officials in Maine are turning their eyes toward November after a dress rehearsal that proved the state can run an election that relies much more heavily on absentee ballots.” — Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

— Daily Brief: “How Maine’s delegation wants to continue virus aid as the Senate reconvenes” — Michael Shepherd and Caitlin Andrews, BDN

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,816,427 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 140,879 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.