BANGOR — Peter Boie a Magician For Non-Believers live streaming event will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on

Wednesday, July 22. This is a virtual event. Please click here for attendance information.

We’re excited to co-host Peter Boie’s new project, Live Stream Magic. It’s an interactive live stream magic show. Including a Q&A, and a section where you get to learn magic! So, make sure you have a deck of cards ready to go. See ya there!

Visit Peter’s website to learn more and where to follow him on social media. Peter first became fascinated with magic at the age of 11 when he stumbled across a magic book at his local library. He now travels around the country performing his award winning magic that will defy your reality. Peter’s show is about two things, astonishing magic, and having a good time; and he doesn’t skimp on either. You might recognize him by his trademark orange sneakers, or from the group of people around him freaking out at his magic and having a good time. The title Magician for Non-Believers is about being honest with his audience. Magic isn’t real … but Peter will make you believe it is for the length of his show. Combining original mind-blowing magic, and a heavy dose of humor is his secret to success and why it’s made him one of the top, booked college acts around the country.

Peter recently showcased his talents on national TV, where he performed for the CW Network’s hit show, “Penn & Teller Fool Us.” He was also nominated for “Entertainer of the Year 2015” from Campus Activities Magazine. Other nominations include ‘Best Variety Performer’ (2010,2011,2012, 2013), ‘Fastest Rising Star’ (2010 & 2012) and ‘Best Male Performer’ (2011 & 2012).

He has performed for such celebrities as legendary musician Neil Young, quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots football team and ownership.

The first Imagine Your Story — a book group for all ages will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

Space is limited to 20 individuals or family units (number accessing Zoom portal). Please register by clicking here. Session dates: July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

Session #1 – FROM AWAY: Stories: Margery Irvine will lead us in a conversation focusing on immigration as presented in the books selected for this session. There is a wordless book, a picture (an everyone) book and a novel in verse. Supplemental reading provides a look at the topic through the eyes of two poets.

Reading list





Stories are everywhere and come in many shapes and sizes. They can be real or imagined. The stories we have selected for the 2020 Summer Discussion Series focuses on stories of real people. These stories come in different forms too: a wordless book, novels in verse, children’s picture books and a book illustrated with primary sources and shadow boxes. Along the way we will read stories of immigrants, learn about Clara Lemlich and the Shirtwaist Makers’ Strike of 1909, and take a peek into the world of E.B White. Essays and poems will be provided as supplemental reading material, highlighting personal reactions and interactions based on the week’s theme.

An online food preservation demonstration will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24. This is a Zoom to Facebook Live event.

Click here to register to attend via Zoom. There are 95 spots available. You may also attend this event by watching the live stream on the Bangor Public Library Facebook page. Questions may be submitted through a chat box or microphone via Zoom.

For more information you may contact Jennifer Frey, at the Bangor Public Library: jennifer.frey@bangorpubliclibrary.org

An overview of current and tested safe practices of food preservation. We will review water bath canners, pressure canners, food safe freezer containers and dehydrating methods & demonstrate how to blanch produce safely.

Presented by Laurie Bowen, UMaine Extension Community Education Assistant https://extension.umaine.edu/

The next Imagine Your Story-a book group for all ages is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6. Space is limited to 20 individuals or family units (number accessing Zoom portal). If you haven’t already registered, please do so by clicking here.

Session #2 – WOMAN’S WORK: stories of struggle and remembrance. 2020 is the Centennial of the Women’s Right to Vote. While fighting for the right to vote, women also protested for fair labor practices and a female immigrant voice speak loudly still today-Clara Lemlich. Our conversation guide, Margery Irvine, will lead us through what we learned about Clara, the conditions in which people worked, as well as how the stories included in our reading material were constructed.

Book list

· “Brave Girl” by Michelle Markel and illustrated by Melissa Sweet,

· “Audacity” by Melanie Crowder,

· Supplemental reading from “Maine Speaks” “Factory Days” by Susan Hand Shetterly “In the Sardine Factory” by Kathleen Lignell



A free online tutorial with Bangor Makerspace, Introduction to Arduino using TinkerCAD is set for 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. To register, please contact Mike at Makerspace: contact@bangormakerspace.org.

Interested in getting started with microcontrollers? Join us in an introductory session where we walk you through the basics of your very first program using the circuit simulation software TinkerCAD.

Tinkercad is a free, easy-to-use app for 3D design, electronics, and coding. It’s used by teachers, kids, hobbyists, and designers to imagine, design, and make anything!

Find Bangor Makerspace on Meetup and Facebook @thebangormakerspace.

For more Bangor Public Library events please go to https://www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/2019-summer-reading-for-adults.