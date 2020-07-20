The former Evans Notch Administrative Site in Bethel was recently conveyed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) after a successful marketing and sales effort led by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The former USFS property was sold to the highest bidder for $245,005.

Vacant since 2016, the approximate 9.93-acre former USFS Evans Notch Administrative Site is located at 18 Mayville Road in Bethel. It consists of two contiguous parcels of land, and is improved with seven structures including an 1,800 square foot ranch-style office building and a 3,700 square foot 7-bay garage. It is two miles from the Bethel Regional Airport, and seven miles from Sunday River Ski Resort.

The USFS’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the Nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. Proceeds from the sale will be retained by USFS, and may be used for the acquisition, improvement, maintenance, reconstruction or construction of a facility or improvement for the National Forest System.





The property was offered via online auction as part of GSA’s mission to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission support services across the government. Through these ongoing efforts to dispose of excess properties, GSA saves taxpayer money and makes more efficient use of the government’s real estate assets.

“As the agency responsible for promoting effective use of federal real property assets, GSA frequently disposes of real property that is no longer mission-critical to our agency partners, like the U.S. Forest Service,” Chris Averill, regional administrator for GSA’s New England Region, said. “I am pleased that our team in the New England Region has once again delivered on its promise to reduce the government footprint and save taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars with the sale of this property in beautiful Bethel, Maine.”

The marketing and sales effort was handled by GSA’s New England Region Real Property Utilization and Disposal Division. The division provides realty services to federal agencies throughout the region, as well as in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

GSA’s New England Region provides centralized procurement for the federal government by managing its real estate portfolio, products and services throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

