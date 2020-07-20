SEARS ISLAND — Join Friends of Sears Island for socially-distant yoga on the beach with Missy Hatch from 10-11:15 a.m. Friday, July 24. Using the beach environment, Hatch will engage participants in a relaxing exploration of movement and stretching, taking advantage of all the natural world has to offer for support. This class is for anyone able to walk on the beach. It will be geared for adults but attentive children are also welcome. In the interest of providing a safe experience, pre-registration is required and space is limited. Please register at: https://searsislandyoga.eventbrite.com

Hatch has been teaching yoga since 1989 and enjoys hiking and being outside. No matter the surroundings, there are always stretches that can be done; being unconventional is the fun part. Sears Island is located on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Registered participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 10 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a beach towel and water. Masks are welcome, but not required as long as social distancing rules are followed. Please no pets for this event. For more information and updates in the event of inclement weather, visit friendsofsearsisland.org, facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland or call 207-975-3878.