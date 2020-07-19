The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine Open Farm Day is still happening this year, but it will be a virtual event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said organizers of the event are encouraging the public to visit farms online starting July 26. Farmers will show the public a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into creating some of Maine’s beloved agricultural products, the department said.

Many agricultural businesses are open to the public, but farmers and state officials are asking residents to take safety precautions such as calling ahead and wearing a mask before stopping by.