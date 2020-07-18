WASHINGTON — A watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Office of Government ethics over Ivanka Trump’s social media endorsement of Goya Foods Inc., saying the photo violated government rules.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, a senior White House adviser, posted a photo of herself holding a can of the company’s black beans after Goya Chief Executive Officer Robert Unanue last week said the country was “truly blessed” to have Trump as its leader.

Some liberal groups urged a boycott of Goya products following Unanue’s remarks, made at a White House roundtable with Latino leaders on July 9.

Ivanka Trump’s post was a violation of federal ethics regulations prohibiting employees from endorsing “any product, service or enterprise,” the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argued in its complaint, which was released on Friday.





The group previously raised concern over White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who endorsed Ivanka Trump’s clothing line during remarks in the White House briefing room.

“This is not just about beans; it’s another example of a disturbing pattern of this administration acting to benefit the businesses of the president’s supporters,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

“In the midst of a worsening pandemic, senior administration officials should not be focused on the promotion of an ally’s business and should not be providing official incentives for businesses to support them politically.”

The White House has said it’s not worried about ethics concerns raised by the incident, and Ivanka Trump is unlikely to face consequences because the president ultimately determines punishment for ethics violations. Trump opted against punishing Conway for her remarks, even after the Office of Special Counsel ruled that she should be removed for her job for numerous violations.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration — one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley said.

Unanue told Fox News he had no regrets about his praise for the president, and said he had also participated in White House events during the Obama administration.

The president himself has touted the company in recent days, tweeting a picture from the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk of himself surrounded by various Goya products.

Story by Justin Sink

©2020 Bloomberg News

Visit Bloomberg News at www.bloomberg.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.