Hole-in-one

Michael Newell

BROOKS, Maine — Michael Newell of Brooks shot his third career hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Country View Golf Course. He aced the 155-yard ninth hole using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Gary Snowden and John Cushnan.

Adam Kingsbury

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Adam Kingsbury of Presque Isle registered his first career hole-in-one on Thursday playing at Presque Isle Country Club. He shot his ace using a pitching wedge on the 146-yard eighth hole. Tyler St. Pierre witnessed the feat.

Darrell Roberts

BROOKS, Maine — Darrell Roberts of Waldo notched his first career hole-in-one on Wednesday when he aced the 125-yard fourth hole at Country View Golf Course. He used a 52-degree pitching wedge for the shot and it was witnessed by Ross Delorenzo.

Central Maine Seniors

At Brunswick GC

(July 9) Overall, Gross: Reid Birdsall 74, Bruce Bubier 76, Steve Smith 77 (mc); Net: Jeff Corson 68, Alan Caron 69 (mc), Ben Walker 69 (mc); FLIGHT 1, Gross: Tom Downs 77, Dave Ballew 78, Munro Dodge 82; Net: Wayne Hackett 72, Joe Shaw 73, Dan Labrie 75 (mc); FLIGHT 2, Gross: Leo Bellemare 81 (mc), Tom Kus 81 (mc), Greg Page 81; Net: Phill McCabe 71, Roger Dion 72, Dale Northrup 73 (mc); FLIGHT 3, Gross: Mike Knox 80, Paul Connolly 82, Mert Dearnley 83 (mc); Net: Tom Ryan 71, Dave Ames 73, Reggie Gammon 84; FLIGHT 4, Gross: Bob Ouellette 81, Dave Kus 83, Cy Thompson 88; Net: Dave Harris 71, Mike Napolitano 74, Alan Turner 75; Super Senior, Gross: Jim Murphy 91; Net: Kermit Knowles 81; Best Ball, Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 69 (mc); Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 69; Net: Dave Harris, Jeff Corson, Alan Caron, Bill Palmer 58; Dave Curtis, Kevin Brown, Brien Richards, Rollie Seguin 62 (mc); SKINS, Gross: No. 10 Jim Spurlin (3); Net: No. 1 Kevin Brown (2), No. 3 Mike Baillargeon (3), No. 5 Don White (1), No. 11 Dave Harris (1), No. 12 Phil McCabe (2), No. 14 Ed Williamson (2); PINS: No. 4 Dennis Leaver 0-21, Bill Blakemore 3-8, No. 5 Geno Ring 3-0, Ray Brochu 4-5, No. 11 Phil McCabe 8-7, Dave Lieser 12-3, No. 15 Phil Hart 15-7, Mert Dearnley 16-0





At Val Halla GC

(July 16) Overall Gross: Bruce Bubier 75, Dave Ballew 77, Reid Birdsall 78; Net: Ben Walker 67, Mark Kamen 68, Mark Derocher 71M; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Mike White 83, Kevin Brown 84, Bob Pellerin 85M; Net: Dick Albert 71, Larry Whittaker 74, Gene Reny 75M; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Steve Smith 80, Tom Kus 84,Bill Audette 85; Net: Phil McCabe 72M, Dale Northrup 72, Steve Litchfield 73M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Ray Brochu 79, Dan Stuart 83, Ed McKay 86M; Net: Dave Curtis 72, Eric Johnson 74M, Dave Suhr 74; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Paul Auger 84, Dou Chai 87, Dave Kus 90M; Net: Charlie Bonney 71, Paul Sherman 72, Bill Weatherbie 75; Super Senior: Gross: Bob Ouellette 85; Net: Bob Coates 74; Best Ball Gross: Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Mike White 70; Paul Auger, Dou Chai, Peter Meulendyk, Bob Ray 72; Best Ball Net: Jim Curtis, Bob Ouelleette, Paul Sherman, Ben Walker 61M; Mark Derocher, Ben Doody. Pat Doody, Gene Reny 61M; SKINS: Gross: No. 3 Jim Spurlin (2) No. 4 Mike Baillargeon (3) No. 10 Dave Ballew (3); Net: No. 9 Reggie Gammon (2) No. 13 Malcolm Weatherbie (1)

Eastern Maine Seniors

At Rockland GC

Team: Gross: 1 John Johnston, Ron Chase, Colby Clendenning, Walter Yorzinski (66); 2 Steve Norton, Sandy Ervin, George Jacobson, Bucky Owen (67); Net: 1 Linzy Norris, Peter Burke, Ralph Mooers, Joel Greatorex (56); 2 Don McCubbin, Lee Kaufman, Randy Irish, Richard Salminen (59); Class A Gross: 1 Don Montandon (75), 2 Preston Ward (77); Net: 1 Peter Burke (67), 2 Calvin Jordan (68); Class B Gross: 1 Bob Braun (72), 2 tie Andy Vanadestine (77), Terry Whitney (77), Lee Chick (77); Net: 1 Charlie Ryder (63), 2 tie Jeff Cobb (68), Tom McDonald (68), Dave Dunham (68); Class C Gross: 1 Mike Knox (72), 2 George Jacobson (75), 3 Colby Clendenning (76), 4 Barry Webster (78); Net: 1 tie Dan Barker (67), Dale Folnsbee (67), 3 tie Bruce Spaulding (68), Linzy Norris (68); Class D Gross: 1 John Johnston (73), 2 Mike Marshall (78), 3 Joe Sala (80) 4 Don Holmstrom (84); Net: 1 Tony Cerbone (66), 2 Charlie Anderson (68), 3 Bill Farthing (70), Jack MacBryne (71); Class E Gross: 1 Steve Norton (86), 2 Bucky Owen (88); Net: 1 Don Means (70) 2 Carl Buck (73)

MSGA Women

At Fairlawn GC, Poland

Flight 1 Gross: Stephanie Rodrigue 37; Nancy Field 40; Nancy Nicolson 43; Net: Delaney Roche 31; Mary Palman 36; Kathy-Rae Emmi 36; Flight 2 Gross: Prudie Duross 41; Terri Messer 49; Melinda Eaton 49; Net: Susan Gordon 35; Joan Cotsifas 35; Ramona Hyszczak 35; Skins Gross: Kathy-Rae Emmi 3rd, 7th; Prudie Duross 6th; Nancy Nicolson 4th; Net: Dawna Dumont 9th; Charlotte Hall 4th

LOCAL

At Lucerne GC, Dedham

Senior Scramble (July 9) — 1st (tie) Barry Harris, Ralph Holyoke, Paul Gallant, Royce Morrison (-5); John Somes, Bob McKenney, Ralph Alley, Mike Dore (-5); 3rd (tie) Bob Tweedie, Dana Corey, Bob Fraser, Bill Nickels (-4); Alan Gray, Joe Grover, Warren Young, Bob Landis (-4); Bruce Blanchard, Kerry Woodbury, Don McCubbin (-4); Jim Oreskovich, Eric White, Jim Awalt, Ron Allen (-4); Bill Brooks, Doug Stark, Bill Ferris (-2); Tom Winston, Dale Anthony, Dick Keene, Jim Bonzey (-2); Dick Gassett, Bob Gray, Whitney Lavene, Russ Black (-2); Pins: No. 2 Bob Tweedie 7-8, No. 6 Paul Gallant 5-11

Senior Scramble (July 13) — 1st Tom Winston, Kerry Woodbury, Alan Snapp (-6); 2nd Dennis Kiah, Dick Keene, Bill Ferris, Bob Tweedie (-5); tie Alan Gray, Chuck Hodge, Bob Landis, Doug Hewes (-5); tie John Somes, Russ Black, Lou Martin, Bob Carter (-5); Bill Brooks, Jim Bonzey, Mark Molnar, Jim Awalt (-4); Doug Stark, Greg Fitzpatrick, Whitney Lavene, Jerry Noble (-3); Barry Harris, Bob McKenney, Warren Young, Mike Dore (-3); Dick Gassett, Rich Skorski, Dana Corey, Bob Fraser (-2); Ron Allen, Mel McLay, Joe Guaraldo, Ralph Alley (par). Pins: No. 2 Mike Dore 8-1, No. 6 Bob Tweedie 2-5.

Senior Scramble (July 15) — 1st Barry Hobert, Bob Fraser, Ralph Holyoke, Dick Gassett (-6); 2nd Alan Gray, Ron Allen, Bob McKenney, Ralph Alley (-5); Bob Tweedie, Dick Keene, Kerry Woodbury, Bill Nickels, (-5); Jim Oreskovich, Jerry Noble, Don Hathorne, Mark Johnson (-4); Dennis Kiah, Mel McLay, Doug Stark, Dana Corey,(-4); Tom Winston, Lou Martin, Mike Dore, Warren Young (-4); John Somes, Greg Fitzpatrick, Royce Morrison, Jim Awalt (-4); Barry Harris, Russ Black, Scott Votey, Bob Landis (-3). Pins: No. 2 Barry Hobert 16-9; No. 6 Bob Tweedie 4-11

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford League (July 9) — 1. Gary Stewart, Heokbum Kwon +12, 2. Thea Davis, Al Sale +11, 3. John Arsenault, Phil Boody +9, 4. (tie) Heokbum Kwon, Roy Engstrom +7, Al Stuber, Marty Drew +7, 6. Bruce Ireland, Greg Black +6, 7. John Olesniewicz, Jim McInnis +5, 8. (tie) Bob Downing, Allen Hussey +4, Andy McNally, Alden Brown +4; Pins: No. 3 Mike Norris 0-6, No. 8 Steve Caouette 10-3, No. 9 Tracy Gran Jr. 2-6, No. 12 Al Sale 6-6, No. 16 John Arsenault 3-1; Skins: No. 3 Mike Norris, No. 6 Mike Norris, No. 8 Chad Scripture, No. 16 John Arsenault, No. 18 John Arsenault

Member-member — Men’s Division Gross: 1. John Trott, Jim McInnis 147, 2. Doug Chambers, Lane Crimm 148, Net: 1. Al Porter, Marty Kelly 137, 2. Ed Baum, Dana Gillespie 140; Saturday’s Pins: No. 3 Tim McCluskey 4-3, No. 8 Al Stuber 48-10, No. 12 Brad Holmes 16-3, No. 16 Doug Chambers 21-2; Sunday’s Pins: No. 3 John Trott 4-10, No. 8 Lane Crimm 11-3, No. 12 Tim McCluskey 17-3, No 16 Jim McInnis 10-1

Women’s Division Gross: 1. Jody Lyford, Angie McCluskey 78, 2. Diane Herrin, Nancy Hart 79, 3. Karen Feeney, Cheryl Paulson 83, Net: 1. BJ Porter, Lesley Snyer 67, 2. Deb Wiley, Peg Buchanan 68, 3. Durice Washburn, Lois Adams 71; Pins: No. 3 Deb Wiley 13-1, No. 8 Karen Feeney 6-5, No. 12 Cheryl Paulson 10-2, No. 16 Diane Herrin 6-7

Thursday Stableford (July 16) — 1. Thea Davis, Alden Brown +12, 2. Tim McCluskey, Mel Rooney +11, 3. Tom Berry, J.R. Tozier +9, 4. John May, Dave Mussulman +5, 5. (tie) Steve Caouette, Al Porter +3, Rick Boody, Ed Baum +3, 7. (tie) Ed Hallett, Gary Stewart +2, Aaron Newcomb, Al Porter +2; Pins: No. 3 Greg Black 4-0, No. 8 Heokbum Kwon 12-8, No. 9 Tracy Gran, Jr. 4-11, No. 12 J.R. Tozier 6-3, No. 16 Joel McCluskey 7-2; Skins: No. 1 Tom Berry, No. 2 Mike Norris, No. 3 Tim McCluskey, No. 14 Thea Davis, No. 18 Brian Treadwell.

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Flag Tournament: 1st Sue Wootton, 2nd (tie) Jodi Hall, Joyce Cooley, Molly Mugler, Diane Bryant; 6th (tie) Sally Stockman, Kate Hewlett, Kathy Sprowl; 9th Kathy Macpherson, 10th (tie) Joanna Schleif, Mary Clewett, Heidi Lyman; Pins: No. 5 Jan Staples, No. 10 Joyce Cooley, No. 18 Sue Wootton

Men’s League Results — 1. Duane Bartlett +7, 2. Nat Fenton +5, Keating Pepper +5, 4. George Jellison +4, 5. Mark Wanner +2, 6. Peter Swanson +1, Gary Adler +1, Jim Barkhouse +1, Jake Willis +1, Scott Richardson +1; Pins: No. 6 Jake Willis 7-10, No. 9 Troy Lewis 13-0

Men’s Group — Gross/Net/Skins/Pins: Gross: 1. (tie) James Anderson 72, Dave McLellan Jr. 72; Net: 1. Tom Quantrell 67, 2. Bill Willis 69; Skins: Bill Willis No. 7 (4); James Anderson No. 8 (3); Mer Doucette No. 11 (2); Jason Willis No. 17 (3); Pins: No. 10 Mer Doucette 36-0; No. 18 Mark Manzi 19-1

Ladies Association — Team Points: 1. Molly Mugler/Joanna Schleif/Kate Hewlett (+6); 2. Donni Witham/Karen Hardy/Joyce Cooley/Mary Clewett (+2); 3. Kathy Sprowl/Kathy Macpherson/Marty Jones (+1); Pins: No. 5 Mary Clewett; No. 10 Kathy Macpherson

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A, Gross: 1. (tie) Mike Knox, Terry Whitney (38), 3. Scott Bartlett (41); Net: 1. Richard Olsen (35), 2. (tie) Jeff Dutch, David Riley (37); Class A, Gross: 1. Greg McDaniel (43), 2. (tie) Doyle Bailey, Butch Littlefield (47); Net: 1. (tie) Cory Chase, Scott Hawthorne (35); 3. (tie) Greg Dutch, Mike Marriner (39)

Ladies Day — Gross: 1. Barbara Peaslee (52); Net: 1. Betty Miesfeldt (33), 2. Vicki Conover (37.5), 3. Janet White (38); Fewest Putts: Annie Pickford (14)

Point Quota — Team: 1 Terry Whitney, Cliff Randall, John Chouinard, Butch Littlefield (119) 2 tie Scott Bartlett, Peter Hodgkins, Greg McDaniel, Phil Bowen (117) Preston Ward, Jeff Dutch, Keith Parker, Butch Norman (117)

4. Robb Herron, Dick Clements, Jenna Caler, Scott Hawthorne (114); Sweeps Class A Gross: 1. Kevin Dains (73) 2. Preston Ward (75) 3. Scott Bartlett (78); Net: 1. Cliff Randall (70) 2. Keith Parker (71) 3. tie Dick Clements (72) Peter Hodgkins (72); Class B Gross: 1. Dave Wentworth (88) 2. Greg McDaniel (89) 3. tie Lee Robinson (94) John Chouinard (94); Net: 1. tie Butch Littlefield (71) Peter Doran (71) 3 Duke Marston (76)

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Melrose Beal, Jack Clay, Steve Cates, Doug Sprinkle -4 (won indoor putt-off); 2. Steve Thomas, Pierre Dumont, Walter Knight -4; 3. Nancy Cunliffe, Jack Maloney, Fred Morgan, Sonny Beal -3; 4. Jean Symonds, Mark Altvater, Paul King -2 (blind draw); Pin: No. 5 Pierre Dumont 15-11

At Bangor Muni GC

Twilight League — 1 Best Ball of 2, Gross: 1. Ken Colpritt Jr., Terrie Townsend 33, 2. Dave Crichton, J.T. Davis 34, 3. Tony Reynolds, Tyler Stewart 35, 4. Art Kotredes, Rick Thompson 36, 5. Nick Carparelli, Rich Fournier 36; Net: 1. Jim Russell, Peter Webb 28, 2. David Brewer, Bruce Thompson 29, 3. John Hoyt, Bob Tweedie 29, 4. John Franck, Mike O’Hara 30, 5. David Dunham, John Violette 30

Twilight League — Individual Scoring: Gross: 1. Richard Economy 36. 2. Josh Hawkes 37. 3. Ken Colpritt Jr. 38. 4. Bill O’Rourke 38. 5. Bryce Colbeth 39. Net: 1. Alan Reese 30. 2. Bub Smith 32. 3. Ron Chase 32. 4. Brent Stewart 32. 5. Bob Jancewicz 32.

Ladies Day — 6-6-6 Tournament: Net: 1. Sue Roberts-Kathy Anderson-Jean Bridges-Peggy Larrabee 125. Tie. Diane Herring-Jean Young-Karen Bamford-Claudette Amoroso 125. 3. Nancy Hart-Carole Cook-Louise Shindler-Peggy Larrabee 130.

At Pine Hill GC, Brewer

Dawson Insurance Men’s League — Scramble format (July 7): 1. Jon Hutchins, Barry Defillip, Justin Hatch, Alex Brooks, 30; 2. By Draw, Nick Coffin, Shawn Sutherland, Joe Quinn, Dana Wardwell, 31; 3. Scott McDonald, Steve Allen, Chad Kirkpatrick, George Keefe, 31; Pins: 7. Bruce Blanchard,9-2, 9. Larry Freeman 23-4

Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1. Tim Gallant, Wayne Harriman, Debbie Rowe, Doug Higgins, Don Goodness, +12; 2. Tie, Wayne Walls, Chris Dunifer, Dana Wardwell, Peter Beatham, John Roach, +9; Kermit Bailey, Don Harriman , Don Rowe, Robbie Robinson, Dawn England, +9; Pins: 7. Debbie Rowe, 3-0, 9. Don Harriman, 9-8, 16. Pumpkin Beatham, 31-2, 18. Wayne Harriman, 15-10

Ladies League — Scramble: 1. Tammy Curtis, Sandy Keith, Dee Pelletier, Nancy Carney, 34; 2. Linda Dunifer, Jennifer Yanofsky, Dawn Goodrich, 40; 3. Charlotte Dunifer, Joyce Stevenson, Bonnie Robertson, Charlotte Blanchard, 41; Pins: 7. Joyce Stevenson, 13-1.

Dawson’s Insurance Men’s League — Scramble Format (July 14): 1. Shawn Sutherland, Craig Carson, Mark Brown, 28; 2. Aaron Largay, Kolby Brooks, Mike LeChance, 29; 3. Adrian Yanofsky, Dave Dumont, Steve Allen, 30; Justin Hatch, Larry Books, Adam Freeman, 31; 5. Tie: Chad Kirkpatrick, Larry Freeman, Dave Lewis, 32, Nick Coffin, Jon Hutchins,Pat McEwen, 32; 7. Chris Libby, Dana Wardwell, Anthony Moore, 33; 8. Jacob Vilasuso, Steve Williams, Merle Goodrich, 34; Pins: 7. Shawn Sutherland 13-7 9. Dana Wardwell 15-9.

At Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor

Gangbusters Skins & Blind Draw — Gross Skins: 6. Tom Maffucci, 7. Ed Darling, 10. Mike Harkins, 14. Wyman Tapley; Net Skins: 4. Mike Modeen, 10. Mike Modeen, 15. Lee Brewer, 17. Lee Brewer

Blind Draw: Mike Harkins, Vinal Smith, Steve Snurkowski, Ed Darling 123 Points

Green Mountain, 3-Man BB Stableford — 1. Jud Strang, Bryce Cough, Lee Brewer, Travis Mace 122 points, 1. Vinal Smith, Lornie Smith, Jake Blaisdell, Ty Smith 122; Individual: A. Kent Salfi, Kyle Nicholson, B. Bryce Cough, C. Jake Blaisdell, D. Ty Smith

Weekend Skins — Gross: 1. Kyle Nicholson, 3. Andrew Cough, 6. Paul Hodgkins, 7. Jon Nicholson, 14. Steve Snurkowski; Net: 3. Jake Merchant, 4. Robert Hanscome, 5. Jim McFarland, 9. Jake Merchant, 10. Jake Merchant, 15. Mark Hanscome, 17. Jake Merchant, 18. Steve Snurkowski

Kebo Match Play: Randy Stanley def. Chris Swan, Liz Shaffer def. Caden Braun

Golf Wars Scramble League — Gross: 1. Red Hot Chili Dippers 31, 2. Crickers 32, 3. Grip It & Sip It 32; Net: 1. The Hackers 26.45, 2. The Newbies 26.75, 3. Happy Hookers 27.5; Pins: 6. Mike Harkins 12-10, 9. Bill Klaver 13-8

Men’s Group — 1 BB Out / 2 BB In: 1. Mike Kiick, Sam Gaines, Bob Lombardi -13, 1. Paul Hodgkins, Dick Collier, Nat Fenton -13, 1. Jim McFarland, Jeff Wooster, Dean Bryer -13

Kebo Boys — 1. Tom Maffucci, Robert Hall, Lee Brewer, Chris Coston 132 Points, 2. Jud Strang, Tim Vanderploeg, Goodie Goodwin, Doug Lackey 130 Points

Ladies League — 1 BB Odd / 2 BB Even: 1. Kim Collier, Edi Hall, Layne Cough 52

Scramble: 1. Cathy Nicholson, Margie Phelps, Shannon Snurkowski, Kelli Clark

Men’s Twilight League — Sweeps: 1. Nat Fenton +5, 2. Mark Wanner +4,

Vinnie Abbott +4,, 4. Bryan Maurais +3, James McFarland +3, Randy Stanley +3, 7. Richard Klopfstein +2, Duane Bartlett +2, Hogan Haskell +2, Brent Barker +2; Pins: No. 6 Cornell Knight 22-1, No. 9 Jake Willis 1-0

At St. Croix CC, Calais

Gordie Mitchell/A.E. Horne 3-Person Scramble

Long Drive: Ladies: No. 2 Theresa Wright; Men, No. 2 Ben Walls; Pins: No. 1 John Marchese 3-3, No. 6 Pat Ellis 5-5, No. 8 11-5

Ladies Division: 1. Sandy Wentworth, Chrys Landrigan, Theresa Wright 75; 2. Fran LaCoute, Julie Jordan, Ashley MacDonald 72; 1st Division: 1. James MacDonald, Scott MacDonald, Adam Pollock 58; 3. Pat Ellis, Sam Bell, Thomas Stanhope 60; 4. Bill Annas, Darin Hill, John Charters 60; 2nd Division: 1. Ed Leeman, Jordan Leeman, Jamie McArther 60; 2. Beau Scott, Josh Porter, Russell McLean 62; 3. Jack Maloney, Bob Tracy, Brian Altvater 65; 3rd Division: 1. Andy Knowles, Leslie Knowles, Matt Ross 67; 2. Mike Chambers, Andy Ramsdell, Bob Bowen 69; 3. Dustin Laney, Kyle Pike, Todd Wormell 70

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Jill Reynolds, Peggy Larabee, Becky Kelley, Holly Taylor, 30; 2. Shelley Drillen, Stevie Lord, Tammy Curtis, Loretta Robichaud, 31; 3. Nancy Carney, Brenda Crosby, Marilyn Hughes, 32; 4. Gwen Archambault, Bonnie Richards, Charlotte Blanchard, 34; 5. Dawn Seavey, Hilda Wardwell, Beth Wolverton, Dianne Swandal, 36; 6. Mary Smith, Katrina Lavene, Rachel Lapointe, Beveraly Goldstone, 37; 7. Susan Payne, Jeannette Laplante, Irene Woodford, Marcia Biggane, 38. Lowest Putts: Shelley Drillen, Stevie Lord, Tammy Curtis, Loretta Robichaud, 11; Putts won in a tiebreaker on No. 9.

Men’s Senior League — 1. Don Payne, Robbie Robinson, Jim Sinclair, 31; 2. Mike Bowen, Nick Fox, Bruce Wiersma, 31; 3. Jim Oreskovich, Butch Robichaud, Ron Goldstone, Joe Guaraldo, 32.

At Hidden Meadows GC, Old Town

Senior League (par 35) — Gross. 1. David Nadeau 37, 2. Rick Gilman 37, 3. Mike Lafontaine 39, 4. Kevin Labree 39, 5. Joe Severance 41. Net: 1. Rich Dressler 25, 2. Alan Cust 26, 3. Bob Ruhlin 28, 4. Walt Gallant 30, 5. George Thibodeau 30, 6. Lloyd Ames 30. Pins: No. 4 Ed Lucas, No. 8 Kevin LaBree. Long Drive: Red Tees, Donna Emerson. White tees, Joe Severence.

At Barren View GC, Jonesboro

Senior Scramble — 1. Pat Dumont, Paul Look, John Caruso, Ken Smith -5 (won putt-off); 2. Kate Doherty-Perez, Tom Kneeland, Fred Morgan, Gary Willey -5; 3. Jane Hooper, Steve Cates, Bob Sinford, Gordon Faulkingham -4; 4. Monica Altvater, Mark Altvater, Peter Thompson, Tom Wendell -3; Pins: No. 2 Steve Cates 7-11; No. 5 Dennis Lewey 19-6

At Piscataquis CC, Guilford

Thursday Night Mixed Scramble — 1. Bill Kirby, Cam Kain, Butch Goodwin, Roberta Kirby, 31. 2. Dave Leland, Peter Drummond, Sue McAvoy, 31. 3. James Watson, Bobby Bradford, Rick Klein, 32. 4. Jason Goggin, Lorne Noiles, Debbie Wasilewski, 34. 5. Frank Rollins, Dana Kew, Matt Robinson, Lauren Robinson, 34. 6. Brian Gaw, Maged Shahin, Chad Burgess, Sue Leland, 34. Pin: Dana Kew 17-2.