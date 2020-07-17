Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that she’s been undergoing chemotherapy since this spring to beat back a “recurrence of cancer.”

The 87-year-old justice, who’s a four-time cancer survivor, said in a statement that she started chemo treatment on May 19 after a periodic scan revealed “lesions” on her liver.

The therapy has yielded “positive results,” she added.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” she said.





Ginsburg said she will continue to receive chemo on a biweekly basis to “keep my cancer at bay.”

“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said. “I remain fully able to do that.”