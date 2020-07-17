This story will be updated.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped in June in line with the national rate, with both reflecting the continued increase of economic activity that coronavirus precautions had curtailed in March and April, according to information released Friday by the Maine Department of Labor.

The rate declined 2.7 percentage points to 6.6 percent. The data are based on information collected during the week that includes the 12th of the month, which was the 7th to the 13th in June.

While the unemployment rate fell, jobless claims were up in the state last week, but state labor officials said they are investigating whether that could be linked to fraud. Mainers submitted about 8,000 new jobless claims to the state for the week of July 5 to July 11, according to data released Thursday by the state’s department of labor.





Nationally the unemployment rate declined 2.2 percentage points to 11.1 percent and the number of unemployed persons fell by 3.2 million to 17.8 million in June, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on July 2.

Although unemployment throughout the country fell in May and June, the jobless rate and the number of unemployed people are up by 7.6 percentage points and 12 million, respectively, since February.

Unemployed people nationwide who were on temporary layoff decreased by 4.8 million in June to 10.6 million, following a decline of 2.7 million in May. The number of people permanently losing their job continued to rise, increasing by 588,000 to 2.9 million in June.

Maine’s July workforce estimates will be published Friday, Aug. 21.