Hancock Lumber announced today that they will be donating 100% of the building materials for a Habitat for Humanity York County (HFHYC) upcoming home to be built in Saco! With their newest location opening on Aug. 31 in Saco, the company could not be more excited to be partnering with Habitat’s York County chapter to construct a new home for a deserving family.

HFHYC partners with local, low-income families in York County who show a demonstrated need for safe, affordable housing, a willingness to partner by completing “sweat equity” in the building of their own homes or the homes of other Habitat families, and the ability to repay an affordable mortgage. Homes are constructed using volunteer labor, donated materials, and funds, and when completed the homeowners’ mortgage payments are recycled to support the construction of future Habitat for Humanity homes.

“Team Hancock considers this to be one of our signature community projects in 2020 and is extremely proud to help such an important organization,” Hancock Lumber’s COO, Mark Hopkins, shared. “With our Saco location opening in late August and doubling our York County presence, it’s the perfect time to partner with HFHYC to help them break ground on a new home that will be built just a few miles from our newest location.”

Hancock’s relationship with Habitat for Humanity has been long-lasting. In 2005, Hancock teamed up the Greater Portland Habitat chapter to participate in “Operation Home Delivery” to send panelized home components to people who lost their houses during hurricanes Katrina and Rita. After keynoting the 2018 Raise the Roof Gala, Kevin Hancock was honored to receive the Spirit of Humanity award in recognition of his outstanding commitment and leadership in furthering the mission of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. Last year, Hancock contributed to Habitat for Humanity in conjunction with the Brunswick Rotary Club on an event that raised over $10,000 to help bring affordable workforce housing to the local area.





Amy Nucci, executive director of HFHYC, shared her excitement, “Without Hancock Lumber’s generous gift, it might not be possible to break ground on a new home this year. We’ve worked so hard with the City of Saco to acquire this land and are very excited to be building in Saco. Hancock’s commitment to donate all of the building materials for this home represents their authentic commitment to community—we are so appreciative of their support.”

Stay tuned for more details on construction progress of the 2020 Hancock Habitat home. To learn how you can participate, visit habitatyorkcounty.org/copy-of-ways-to-give.

Established in 1848, Hancock Lumber Company is a seventh generation, family-owned business operating a timberland company, a sawmill division and a network of lumberyards, kitchen design showrooms, and truss and wall panel manufacturing facilities. Led by their 560 employees, Hancock has six times been selected as a ‘Best Place to Work in Maine and was recognized as the 2017 national ProSales ‘Dealer of the Year’. Four of their locations have received OSHA’s highest safety certification, earning SHARP certifications at their Casco, Bethel, Pittsfield sawmills and Bridgton lumberyard. The company is also a past recipient of the Maine Family Business of the Year Award, the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence, and the MITC ‘Exporter of the Year’ award. To learn more, please visit HancockLumber.com.