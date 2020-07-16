HERMON — After finishing in the top three in the first two weeks of racing at Speedway 95 and losing those finishes in post-race inspection disqualifications, Jeff Farrington of Alna sailed through inspection to win his first Kenny-U-Pull RoadRunner feature of the season on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t an easy win on the track, as Farrington was hounded by Newburgh’s Jason Trundy for the last half of the 20-lap event. Farrington and Trundy came from ninth and 10th in the field to post the exciting finish, with Trundy right on Farrington’s bumper at the checkers.

Kevin Seekins of Frankfort, making his first appearance of the season, finished third with Pat Cook of Bucksport and Doug Woodard of Plymouth rounding out the top five.

Other Speedway 95 results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown) Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 74 Keith Drost, Stetson; 3. 27 Jason Trundy. Newburgh; 4. 22 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 5. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow; Stars of Tomorrow: 1. Garett McKee, Dixmont; 2. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono; 3. 29 Brayden Pearson, Turner; 4. 28 Jack McKee, Dixmont