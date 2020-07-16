The list of outdoor, creatively socially distant events continues to grow all over Maine this weekend. In Brewer, Ten Bucks Theatre opens its first of three weekends of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” outdoors at Indian Trail Park at 6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. In Rockport, there’s a classic boat sail-in in Rockport Harbor Saturday afternoon and evening, with local breweries serving beer and live music. And don’t forget — Thompson’s Point in Portland continues its Pic-nic-ette weekends, with food trucks, a bar and lots of space for blankets and chairs.

As for live music and comedy, on both Friday and Saturday night, Rustic Overtones will play concerts at the drive-in at the Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington. Elsewhere, on Friday night, jam band Merther plays outside at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, folk rock band St. Huckleberry plays outside at Liberty Craft Brewing, jam band Smoked Salmon is on the patio at Bar Harbor Beer Works and there’s a drive-in concert featuring Motor Booty Affair at the Whitetail Inn in Lincoln.

On Saturday, bluesman Eric Green is at Thresher’s, Surry Arts In the Barn hosts acoustic ensemble the Leftovers and comedian Bob Marley will do a whopping four shows at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m., each for an audience of 50.

The movie drive-in experience expands this weekend to include some newly-built outdoor screens at venues statewide. The Stonington Opera House’s new pop-up screen will show the 2019 live action “The Lion King” at sundown on Friday and Saturday; the Strand Theatre in Rockland’s new pop-screen will show “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” at sundown Thursday-Saturday; and the Camden International Film Festival’s new drive-in screen in Rockport will show “Stand By Me” at sundown. Check with your local theater for more drive-in movies statewide!





On TV this weekend, yet another new streaming service launches, with Peacock, NBC’s new stand-alone, debuting on Wednesday. Some of the new programs starting at launch include “Brave New World,” an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic dystopian sci-fi novel; crime drama series “The Capture”; and comedy film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” as well as a slate of new kid’s shows. Unusually for a new streaming service, Peacock is free to watch with commercials; a premium, ad-free version is also available. Also this weekend, Arthurian fantasy series “Cursed” premieres on Netflix.