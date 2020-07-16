The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 20 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

There have now been 3,598 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,578 on Wednesday.





Of those, 3,207 have been confirmed positive, while 391 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.

New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (1), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (10), Hancock (1), Lincoln (1), Penobscot (1) and York (4) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 114. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 374 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 13 people have been hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 15 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,094. That means there are 390 active and likely cases in the state, up from 385 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 1,993 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 133,329 negative test results out of 138,884 overall. Just over 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 1,911 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of virus deaths — 67 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 507, 126 and 584 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (25), Franklin (41), Hancock (19), Kennebec (147), Knox (26), Lincoln (27), Oxford (48), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (34), Somerset (31), Waldo (60) and Washington (5) counties. Information about where another four cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 3,499,771 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 137,420 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: An earlier version of this report provided incorrect figures for confirmed coronavirus cases in Cumberland and Knox counties.