A unanimous vote by the Central Western Maine Workforce Development Board (CWMWDB) will provide funding for Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) to offer workforce services to people and businesses in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset counties

EMDC was awarded $1.5 million to provide workforce development services to people and businesses in Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset counties. The Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) contract, awarded by CWMWDB with unanimous support, reinforces EMDC’s continued mission to provide regional services through partnerships with local agencies and stakeholders. A new partnership between EMDC and Community Concepts, Inc. (CCI) will enhance the regional services.

“EMDC’s programmatic strengths working with key community partners, and focus on innovative approaches to serving workers and employers with education, training and job placement services, will be a boost for the five-county Central Western Maine region,” said Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman.

The endeavor, led by EMDC, will be implemented by a team of existing program staff and new positions at EMDC and CCI. Interactive and individualized services will be provided to youth and adults under the new contract, with EMDC providing services in Somerset and Kennebec counties, and CCI providing services in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.





By collaborating with education partners, businesses and industry leaders, EMDC creates customized sector-based training and career pathways programs for in-demand occupations. Their individualized hands-on support of people seeking to further their education and/or careers enables them to overcome barriers and find meaningful long-term employment. Partnerships with local regional service providers give EMDC a platform to offer other programming to the Central Western Maine region, increasing access to job seekers, community partners and employers.

“This expansion recognizes our continuous high quality effort to provide direct services to job seekers and businesses,” said EMDC President & CEO, Lee Umphrey. “Our collaborative approach has proven to be a laboratory for innovation and success in the Eastern Maine region. By partnering with CCI, we will bring that same vigorous community-based approach to people and businesses in Central Western Maine.”