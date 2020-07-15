Chuck Woolery has had enough. Or so it seems.

The former host of the TV game show “Love Connection” has apparently deleted his Twitter account, which President Donald Trump retweeted a controversial item from this week.

In a tweet on Sunday, Woolery wrote, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Trump’s retweet set off a controversy, causing onlookers to wonder whether Trump was attacking his own administration’s health leaders about their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.





Trump told CBS News that he had merely “reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel.”

“I didn’t make a comment,” Trump said, according to Deadline. “I did. I reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel. But all I am doing is making a comment. I’m just putting somebody’s voice out there. There are many voices. There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it’s a trap.”

In a second Tweet that day, Woolery wrote that “worldwide and overwhelming evidence” showed that U.S. schools should reopen in the fall, but they won’t. Then, shortly after midnight on July 13, Woolery wrote that his son tested positive for COVID-19 and that he felt for those suffering from the virus and especially for those “who have lost loved ones.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the account was gone.