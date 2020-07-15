In what might be the biggest security breach in Twitter’s history, accounts belonging to a host of big names ― including Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, former President Barack Obama and Kanye West ― got hacked with postings promoting a cryptocurrency scam, CNN reported.

“Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time,” Gates’ tweet said, promising to double all payments to a Bitcoin address for the next 30 minutes. In a tweet on Wednesday, Twitter’s support account said: “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.”

The hack is worrisome because so many world leaders use Twitter — and some, like President Donald Trump, use it to announce major policy decisions. A hack that took over an account belonging to one of those leaders could have devastating consequences, CNN reported.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account got hacked last year, prompting speculation that hackers can compromise anyone’s account. Twitter fixed that hack. Wednesday’s attack does not appear to be connected to that incident, CNN reported.