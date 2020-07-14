PAWS Animal Adoption Center is hitting the green this August for its second annual Fore PAWS Golf Tournament & Ball Drop, generously presented by Rockport Automotive.

The event is one of the animal shelter’s largest annual fundraisers, featuring a Hole-in-One contest with a chance to win a new vehicle courtesy of Fuller Chevrolet and a raffle-style Golf Ball Drop with a top prize of $1,000.

Golfers can sign up now for the tournament at pawsadoption.org. The event will take place Goose River Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 14. Goose River Golf Club boasts a beautiful view of Camden Hills, an on-site clubhouse with food, bar and an outside deck to relax after your round.

Registration begins at noon, with the tournament officially starting at 1 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $100 per golfer, with all proceeds to benefit the animals at PAWS Animal Adoption Center.





Golf Ball Drop participants need not be present to win.

For more information, please visit pawsadoption.org/pawsgolf or email events@pawsadoption.org.

Established in 1974, the mission of PAWS Animal Adoption Center is to provide care for homeless dogs and cats until they can be placed in permanent, responsible homes, while promoting humane values in our community through outreach and educational programs.