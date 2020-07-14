Bryant University of Smithfield, Rhode Island has named Bailey Gifford, Class of 2023 from Hermon, to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Bryant dean’s list honorees are Kyle Berube, Class of 2022 from Old Town, and Carter Khoury, Class of 2023 from Bangor.

Sabrina Stern of Bangor was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for the 2019-20 spring semester. Stern is majoring in nursing.

Danielle Barrett of Hampden has been named to the Muhlenberg College, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.





Sydney Tozer of Hermon was named to the president’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College in Florida, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

Chris Carter of Etna was named to the Pensacola Christian College dean’s list for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

Rochester (New York) Institute of Technology spring semester dean’s list students include Rya Morrill of Glenburn, who is in the illustration program; Robin McMahan of Newburgh , who is in the biomedical engineering program;Emma Foster of Orrington, who is in the interior design program; Monica Conary of Bangor, who is in the museum studies program; and Caleb Chesley of Holden, who is in the computing security program.

Noah Pottle of Levant has been named to Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester winter 2020 president’s list.

Rosalie Bowman of Dixmont has earned a bachelor of science degree in health science/occupational therapy from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts for studies completed in 2020.

SUNY New Paltz is proud to congratulate Erika Olver of Winterport for being named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Cassandra Strout-Stanhope, of Hampden, was named as a dean’s list honoree at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas for the spring 2020 semester.

Seamus G. McKaig of Orono graduated Summa Cum Laude from Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts with a BA in secondary education/history on Feb. 15, 2020.

Wheaton College (Illinois) dean’s students from the region are Daini Liu of Eddington and Abigail Hamilton of Bangor.

Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has announced dean’s list students for the spring 2020 semester, including Austin Lufkin of Clifton and Noah Ravan of Eddington.

Late this spring Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in Massachusetts celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd Commencement exercises. Nicholas Albert of Holden was awarded a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Mary Davis of Bucksport was awarded a master of engineering degree in biomedical engineering.

The WPI dean’s list includes Corinne Saucier of Milford, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in biomedical engineering; John Parrick of Milford, a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in computer science; and Ryley Wheelock of Eddington, a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in robotics engineering.