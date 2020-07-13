Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Pass a presidential tax return law

With all the legal wrangling over the president’s taxes and their release, I suggest that we lobby Congress to pass a bill, requiring all presidential and vice presidential candidates to release their tax returns for a given period of time.

Upon receiving his or her parties’ nomination, each candidate would have 90 days to release this information to continue running for office.

It may be said that tax returns are private and of no concern to the American people. I would say if you’re going to run for the most prestigious and powerful position in America, the people have a right to know.





It would seem that a candidate who is honest and forthright, would be willing to comply.

Hopefully, this would alleviate the long and costly process, tying up our judicial system, whose time could be better spent with more pressing issues.

Paul Haslam

Brewer

Postal Service suggestion

I would like to make a suggestion to help solve the post office financial problems. I live in Bucksport, and my mail delivery is very similar to mail delivery to many people living in small towns. I do not have home mail delivery. I must walk almost 900 feet to pick up my mail at the post office. I have griped and complained for years about not having home mail delivery but I have now come to accept that this is the way it is. I would like to recommend this to become the norm in mail delivery.

I would also recommend that mail delivery be made for three days a week. I visit my post office about three days a week and find that it does satisfy my needs. My only hope would be that the post office would remain open for pick-up similar to current hours. When I order products online, I normally track my shipments. No matter what the shipping carrier is, i.e. FedEx, UPS or USPS, the package is delivered to my post office. When my tracking information says that the package will be delivered on a certain date, or has been delivered, I know that I have to add a couple of days before it is available for pick-up at the post office. I now accept that.

This could well become the solution for the U.S. Postal Service financial problem.

Karl Austin

Bucksport

Farmer’s recent column

I am finding less substance, and more partisanship, in each new column by David Farmer. In his most recent column on how “Coronavirus and climate change are intertwined,” he begins in his first sentence by stating his totally unrelated to the topic belief that the president is “trying to provoke a race war.” How this accusation is in any way helpful to ending the virus or climate change is beyond comprehension.

After at least five partisan paragraphs praising Gov. Janet Mills, he then states the obvious, namely, that the U.S. must act urgently to combat COVID-19 and “the climate crisis” with absolutely no discussion about how they are “intertwined” other than in his mind. Good grief!

Surely Farmer can do better next column.

Ed Linz

Greenville

Don’t be so cavalier

I am becoming concerned about young people and coronavirus. Though they are less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19, it is premature to state that they don’t need to be concerned. What we don’t know about this virus is enormous. And it is too early to think that we can predict the long-term outcomes for someone who has the virus and recovers.

Consider other viruses such as the one which causes chicken pox. Many of us had chicken pox when we were kids. I picked it up at a birthday party and got to stay home from school for a few days. Years later, I developed a nasty case of shingles. Long-term consequences.

What about polio? My dad had polio as a child and recovered quickly. I never even knew that he had it until he was in his 70’s and began to have trouble walking due to “post-polio syndrome.” Long-term consequences.

Human papillomavirus is another well-known virus. For most of the 79 million Americans who have been infected with it, it causes warts which can be annoying, but not life-threatening. However, we all know Michael Douglas’s story of developing head-neck cancer due to his infection years earlier with HPV. Long-term consequences.

I could go on for pages, but you get my drift. We don’t know what long-term consequences might be lurking for young people who are infected with coronavirus and recover. Let’s try not to be so cavalier with their lives.

Jenni Casale

Surry

Overcoming the pandemic together

Being a senior during COVID-19 has certainly had its unique set of challenges. Because I am over 70 and have asthma, I am more at risk for severe illness from the virus, something my wife and I take very seriously.

I chose to remain at home as often as possible, wear a mask and stay six feet apart when I absolutely need to be in public and focus on staying healthy. One fear I have had is whether my health care and medications would be impacted by the pandemic, but I have been encouraged by the health care system’s response to these unprecedented times.

Our frontline workers have been courageous, putting their health on the line to care for COVID-19 patients. To this end, our pharmacists have been there for patients like me who need daily medical treatments, shifting operations so we can utilize things like telehealth and at-home medication delivery to keep us safer.

To ensure both frontline workers and pharmacists can continue to best serve both COVID-19 patients and those of us with everyday conditions, the health care supply chain has been working on overdrive to distribute and deliver critical medications. This is extremely important for someone like me who cannot afford lapses in my medications either through the mail or at the pharmacy.

Together, with the hard work of the health care system and smart choices by our residents, Maine and the country will overcome this pandemic and come out stronger in the end.

Roy Grice

Cumberland