A Portland man has been arrested in the shooting last week at the city’s police station.

Abdikareem Hassan, 32, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, assault on a police officer, assault on a federal officer, refusal to submit to arrest, criminal mischief, operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender and unauthorized use of property, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

Hassan was arrested about 11:30 p.m. on July 5 after police officers saw him strike a curb on Franklin Street, near the intersection with Cumberland Avenue. Martin said his vehicle matched the description of one sought in connection with a shooting at the Portland police station earlier that night.

No one was injured about 10:30 p.m. when several shots were fired into the Middle Street police station’s garage. One officer was inside at the time of the shooting.





That shooting, which came in the wake of weeks of widespread protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, was denounced by police and city leaders.

“This type of attack on law enforcement is disheartening and personal, but the overwhelming number of positive letters, social media posts, statements denouncing violence against the department, and the calls we have received reaffirm our belief that we have the support of our community,” Police Chief Frank Clark said in a Monday statement.

Martin said that Hassan became uncooperative while in custody, and he allegedly assaulted a Portland police officer and an FBI special agent and damaged a police vehicle.

Martin said the motivation behind the shooting is unclear. It remains under investigation.

Hassan is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.