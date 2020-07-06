Shots were fired late Sunday night into the Portland police station’s parking garage.

Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said no one was injured about 10:30 p.m. when several shots were fired into the Middle Street garage.





One officer was inside at the time of the shooting, Martin said.

Martin said police are reviewing surveillance video and collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately released Monday morning.