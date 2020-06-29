PORTLAND, Maine — City councilors took steps Monday evening toward establishing a steering committee to review police procedures and respond to systemic racism in municipal government.

Councilors discussed a resolution drafted by Mayor Kate Snyder that would establish a committee charged with combatting “pervasive facts of systemic racism” in policing and other municipal functions over a six-month window, the mayor said.

Members of the steering committee would be appointed by Mayor Snyder, who signaled she would look to representatives specializing in housing, health care, employment, public safety, education, homelessness, community organizers and other areas. The group would be tasked with “engaging the public in a community conversation regarding systemic racism” and making recommendations to city government.

Local advocates have also called for the dismissal of City Manager Jon Jennings, whose city budgets have increased police funding while decreasing other social services.

Several councilors praised Portland Police Chief Frank Clark and the department in particular while expounding on a need to examine policing systemically, citing race disparities in Portland’s arrest rates and use of force statistics.

Councilor Justin Costa said it was important for the council not to “be overly prescriptive” about rethinking law enforcement in the city, preferring to create a group with “a broad section of stakeholders from the communities that we say we are most concerned about.”

“There is an obvious and legitimate concern with law enforcement throughout the country and how that impacts these issues, and there are also other concerns about law enforcement more broadly and how that has become the tool to deal with things like mental health and substance abuse, and how it interacts with poverty,” Costa said.

Councilor Jill Duson said that she wants to be careful not to exclude Maine or the city of Portland from the effects of institutional racism.

“I want to be careful not to be describing my own city as ‘not as bad as everybody else’,” said Duson, one of three Black city councilors. “There’s no such thing as good slave masters.”

Councilor Pious Ali said that he had drafted a resolution declaring that “racism is a public health crisis” and will be working with Snyder to fold some of its provisions into the Mayor’s resolution.

Councilor Tae Chong was concerned that convening experts from multiple fields for a steering committee combating racism would be too broad a task and result in a “superficial recommendation.”

“I’ve seen this play out where nothing really comes forward and it just becomes what’s been rehashed over and over,” Chong said.

Councilor Belinda Ray said that she has friends in the police force who are “serving this community honorably” and that she wants to support them.

“I don’t see a future in which we do not have a regulatory body that is enforcing rules and laws,” Ray said. “I see a need for a continuance of a police force, whether it’s called a police force or what.”

An amended resolution on the steering committee will be voted on by councilors on July 13, with its members named by Aug. 3, Mayor Snyder said. The school board will vote June 30 on a resolution that would remove school resource officers from two high schools. The city council also may soon vote on an ordinance to ban municipal officials from using facial recognition software.