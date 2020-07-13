On July 1, the day after the month-long Thomaston Trek virtual race had ended, results continued to filter in. Why? Several participants used the virtual nature of the race as an opportunity to run or walk multiple times rather than just once, watching their miles add up over time.

One runner, Candy Hutchison, who participated in honor of a family member, charted over 62 miles in the month of June. A ninth-grade Trekkers student and her mother, used the opportunity to walk daily and spend time together to explore new places each time. Teams of friends and families joined, and participated when normally they could not because of distance. Team Vinalhaven bound together for a socially-distanced run. There was also an Alumni Trekkers student living in London, who shared pictures of her race with Trekkers on Facebook.

Overall, Thomaston Trek received 103 participants. The registration fee, pledges and donations raised totaled over $10,100 net of fees. Over $4,600 will directly benefit students’ annual program dues, which account for things like activities and equipment, throughout the year. $4,300 will go towards supporting the organization and its programs.

Prizes this year were drawn on a weekly basis and finishers were celebrated by an entertaining race video posted on Trekkers’ Facebook, where the race organizer, Jamie Camber announces results.





5K Walk

1st place: Jamie Camber: 45:03

2nd place: Nichole Quinn: 47:25

3rd place: Juliette St. Clair: 52:37

Top Team Finisher: Team Vinalhaven: 50:00 minute splits

5K Run

1st place: Nate Hersom: 18:27

2nd place: Abby Hersom: 19:23

3rd place: Keegan Fitzgerald: 24:39

Top Team Finisher: Run for Chase 30:50

10K Run

Winner: Matthew Graham (6 miles) 46:17

Top Sponsor Team Finishers

First National Bank Dream Teams

Most Donations Raised (By a Non-Student)

Tallie Foster, who raised over $1,000

Outrageous Outfit

Team Sunset

Most Interesting Route

Corbin Farnham and Heather Nelson, who ran the old Thomaston Trek course

Sweatiest After Run Glow Picture

The Guptill Family

Trekkers is grateful for the support of their sponsors who make the event possible, especially First National Bank and First National Bank Wealth Management. Supporting sponsors are as follows: Eastern Tire & Auto Service, Fuller Chevrolet, Naretiv, Thomaston Family Dentistry, Applewood Dental, Hannaford’s, Maine Coast Orthodontics, Dead River Company, Monhegan Boat Line, The Grasshopper Shop of Rockland, Domino’s, Lyman-Morse, Cape Air, Ocean Pursuits, Fisher Engineering, Bixby & Co., Mt. Pleasant Dental Care, Harbor Road Veterinary Hospital, Brooks Trap Mill, Viking, Inc. Rockport Steel, Inc., Hammond Lumber Company, Mike Curtis of Edward Jones in Thomaston, Maine Coast Construction Corp., and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Trekkers is a non-profit youth mentoring organization serving seventh through twelfth-grade students from Owls Head, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Rockland, Cushing and St. George. Trekkers’ mission is to cultivate the inherent strengths of young people through the power of long-term mentoring relationships. Their outdoor and experiential education programs have shown to strengthen resiliency, raise aspirations, help students define post-secondary goals, and increase their sense of connection to their communities. Learn more about Trekkers and their newly-developed Summer Programs that adhere to safety protocols on their website.

Trekkers also offers training to educators and youth development professionals seeking opportunities to improve social-emotional outcomes for young people through the Trekkers Training Institute. To learn more about professional development opportunities, please visit the Trekkers Training Institute website.