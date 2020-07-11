The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 21 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 3,520 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,499 on Friday.

Of those, 3,131 have been confirmed positive, while 389 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Cumberland (10), Franklin (1), Kennebec (1), Sagadahoc (1) and York (7) counties. Daily changes in county-level data may vary from new case reports as the Maine CDC continues to investigate cases.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 112. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 366 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 16 people are currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 41 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,972. That means there are 436 active and likely cases in the state, down from 457 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 3,213,902 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 134,420 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.