TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady’s side gig received aid from the United States’ Paycheck Protection Program, which has helped small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady’s TB12 lifestyle brand received between $350,000 to $1 million, according to documents released by the Small Business Administration this week.

A real estate business (Glazer Management) owned by the Glazer family, who in turn owns the Bucs, also received a loan in the same range. The company was classified as a sports industry on the loan application, but in a statement to Forbes.com, the Bucs said the money was not used for the team.

Brady, who signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay worth $50 million this season, uses TB12 to promote health and wellness through various products and personal coaching sessions.





TB12, which was co-founded by the six-time Super Bowl champion, was one of 660,000 businesses and nonprofit organizations that received at least $150,000 in funding from the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department.

Neither the NFL, the NHL, the MLB (although, some teams received aid) nor the NBA received loans, however, the Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo noted five MLS clubs and national governing bodies for Olympic sports did.

Story by Mari Faiello, Tampa Bay Times