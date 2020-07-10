The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Colby College in Waterville is among the institutions in the New England Small College Athletic Conference that will not be competing in sports this fall.

The NESCAC announced on Friday that it has canceled fall sports for 2020 because of health concerns involving the COVID-19 pandemic.





“The NESCAC Presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020,” the league said in a press release.

The conference also is home to Bowdoin College in Brunswick, which last month announced that it had called off its fall sports season, and Bates College in Lewiston, which had opened the door for on-campus student-athlete workouts while waiting for a decision on the season.

“NESCAC institutions have been focused on the safe reopening of their campuses this fall,” the release reads. “Member institutions have recently announced plans for the upcoming year, with the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and the broader community the foremost concern.

“In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings.”

NESCAC presidents affirmed their support of athletics for their students and announced that they will take measures to provide for some activities.

“Conference members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year. To that end, the Presidents have agreed to modify some NESCAC rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives.”

NESCAC officials said they will continue to monitor federal, state and local guidance in regard to COVID-19 and also will consult with NCAA about the possibility of further changes to NESCAC rules.