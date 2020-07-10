BANGOR — The Shaw House Homeless Youth Shelter has continued to provide emergency shelter and support services to homeless youth throughout this difficult period of COVID-19. While meeting the needs of homeless youth due to overstretched resources is a monumental challenge on a typical day, it has proven to be an even greater challenge during a pandemic. From March 1 through May 30, the height of COVID-19, the Shaw House provided safe shelter and support to 64 homeless youth.

Extraordinary measures were taken to rearrange the areas within the building that would allow for social distancing, any necessary quarantine and safe screening of youth entering the building. The dedicated and caring staff of the Shaw House went above and beyond in remaining on the front line and continuing to come to work to support youth, allowing all Shaw House services to remain fully in operation.

The Shaw House would like to thank the following foundations for coming forward and offering financial support which contributed to the success of the Shaw House in providing shelter and support to homeless youth during this precarious period of time:

John T. Gorman Foundation





Maine Community Foundation

Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation

The Shaw House also extends a heart-felt appreciation to our individual donors and volunteers who have reached out to donate and/or prepare and deliver meals. The Shaw House is incredibly fortunate to have the backing and support of generous individuals and passionate foundations as we carry out of our mission of serving homeless youth in Maine.”