On Sunday, July 26 Moosehead Trails (MT) will host a hiking and trail stewardship trip up Big Spencer Mountain, north of Moosehead Lake. Work is likely to include tread work, lopping, ditching and removal of small branches and debris. No previous experience is required.

Volunteers will be meeting at 9 a.m. at the Appalachian Mountain Club office at 127 Moosehead Lake Road (Route 15) in Greenville, just beyond and across the street from Indian Hill Trading Post. In order to maintain social distancing, volunteers are asked not to carpool so participants will need to be prepared to drive at least an hour, one-way on secondary dirt roads to the trail head. A high clearance vehicle equipped with at least one full-size spare tire is recommended.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own lunch, snacks, drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, base layers, rain gear and hand tools such as loppers, eye protection and folding handsaws, if available (some sanitized tools will be available). Participants should wear sturdy footwear (boots) and appropriate clothing for trail work. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and not rescheduled.

The trail maintenance activities at Big Spencer will comply with CDC and state guidelines. Moosehead Trails organizers are asking participants to bring their own hand sanitizer and face masks, just in case they are needed.





“We feel that we can meet safely and do the necessary work so that people can recreate on our local trails,” says MT Coordinator Jenny Ward. “Trails are important for mental and physical health.”

In addition to its remote location and exceptional views of Lobster Lake and Katahdin, Big Spencer Mountain is unique for its fire tower history which dates back to 1906. The Forest Fire Lookout Association-Maine Chapter is helping to promote the volunteer event with a slideshow video showcasing photos and facts about the mountain’s fire watchman history. The video will be available on the MT and FFLA Facebook pages, later this month.

For more information and to RSVP for the hike and trail stewardship day at Big Spencer Mountain, please contact Jenny Ward at 207-280-0291 or Rex Turner at 207-441-9152 or visit the Event section of Moosehead Trails Facebook page (facebook.com/events/1271380946540898/).