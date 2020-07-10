Award is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration’s CARES Act Recovery Assistance

BANGOR – Municipalities and businesses in Eastern Maine are getting a boost from a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA). Eastern Maine Development Corporation was awarded the funding to provide planning and technical assistance to municipalities and businesses in Eastern Maine.

“EMDC’s endeavor during the pandemic has been to provide consistent services while being a reassuring presence and guide for the economic survival and revival of our communities. These additional programming funds will reinforce the resiliency and ingenuity of Maine people during these uncertain times.” says Lee Umphrey, president & CEO of EMDC

These new funds meet the economic crisis head-on by hiring additional staff while taking a targeted approach to boost economic development. EMDC will use the funds to build its internal capacity, support municipalities in community-based efforts, maintain and grow small businesses, while increasing technology fluency to realize a strong economic recovery.





The EDA funding will bolster EMDC’s response to the economic crisis. During the pandemic, EMDC has continued to provide individualized services to businesses, communities and workers. The new staff hired as a result of the funding will add to the increase of targeted services. Linda A. Cruz-Carnall, regional director of the Economic Development Administration, says EMDC continues to show “substantial investment in building capacity to respond to economic shocks.”

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) (eda.gov) leads the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation’s regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) (emdc.org) is a non-profit that fosters public- private partnerships and leverages resources to help communities, businesses and individuals reach long-term goals and achieve prosperity.