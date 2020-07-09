Today, the Sports Chowdah presents two takes on the unprecedented contract given to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is now the highest-paid athlete in the history of professional sports.

Jeff Solari says:

Un-freaking-believable. The Kansas City Chiefs just agreed to pay Patrick Mahomes almost twice as much money as Tom Brady has earned in his entire career.

A half-billion dollars.

Just pause and ponder that for a moment.

That’s 10 times what Dan Marino earned in his career.

Joe Montana only earned $25 million in his amazing career. Mahomes will earn that by week 12 this season. That’s because at $44 million a season, that breaks down to $2.7 million a game.

Tom Brady made $74.1 million his first 10 years. Patrick Mahomes could make $266.3 million in his first 10 years. So Mahomes will make more than 3 1/2 times what Brady did through his 10th season.

Mahomes’ contract value, including two years remaining: $477.6 million. The combined career earnings of Tom Brady and Drew Brees: $479.9 million.

The average NFL game is played in about three hours. For Sir Patrick that’s $916,666 per hour of game time. Of course the defense is on the field for half of that time, which makes it an even better deal.

The median income in Bangor is around $50,000 annually. Mr. Mahomes will make 880 times that this year.

A half-billion dollars. Robert Kraft built Gillette Stadium for $325 million.

And $500 million is higher than the gross domestic product of seven of the world’s nations.

The NHL salary cap is around $80 million. Mahomes would eat up more than half of that himself.

The entire Baltimore Orioles roster is only earning $58 million this year. Actually, Mahomes is probably a steal compared to having to pay those guys.

They say money doesn’t buy happiness. Let’s see if it buys titles.

READ MORE ON PATRICK MAHOMES Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes becomes highest-paid athlete in pro sports history Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports.

Mike DeVito says:

As a defensive player, I’ve dreamed about what it must be like to take the field with a QB like Mahomes — to go out on defense and basically play worry-free, knowing that regardless of how well (or poorly) you play as a unit, chances are really good that you will win the game.

Mike DeVito

That’s how good Mahomes is and the Chiefs know it. That’s why they signed him to a contract so large that there are almost certainly going to be seasons where it’s hard to have any other large transactions on the roster.

Take the 2020 season, for example, where the salary cap is approximately $200 million. If we assume Mahomes’ contract is paid out evenly over the course of the next 10 years, one-quarter of this year’s salary cap is being paid to one player.

So KC General Manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid will need to figure out how to compensate the other 51 players on the roster with only three-quarters of the salary cap to do it.

Obviously, depending on how the contract is structured, some years will be easier to do that than others. Either way, again, MAHOMES IS THAT GOOD! And Veach and Reid are fantastic at building rosters and manipulating the cap.

I’m 100 percent behind this move. The Chiefs, for all intents and purposes, have made Mahomes (the face of the NFL with the potential to go down as the greatest player to ever play the game) a Chief for life. Those boys are going to need to start attaching extra fingers to their hands because if Mahomes stays healthy, they have the potential to win the Superbowl every year, regardless of who else is on the roster.

Mike DeVito of Hampden, a former star defensive lineman at the University of Maine, played nine seasons in the NFL, including two with the Chiefs from 2013-2015.

Jeff Solari

Jeff Solari is the founder of the Maine Sports Chowdah, Maine’s only free, weekly sports email newsletter. He has been in sports media since he was 17 and is not shy with his opinions or perspective on the world of sports. The longtime sports broadcaster is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and the University of Southern Maine. Previous gigs included WLBZ-TV and WCSH-TV, host of “The Shootaround” talk radio show on WZON and stints with “Downtown” and “The Drive.” Solari has won more than 15 Maine Association of Broadcasters and AP broadcaster awards.