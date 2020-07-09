The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Thursday reported 26 more cases of the coronavirus in the state.

There have now been 3,486 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,460 on Wednesday.

Of those, 3,092 have been confirmed positive, while 394 are likely positive, according to the Maine CDC.





New cases were tallied in Androscoggin (3), Cumberland (15), Franklin (1), Lincoln (1), Oxford (1), Penobscot (3), Piscataquis (1) and Somerset (1) counties.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from Penobscot County, bringing the statewide death toll to 111. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 365 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 16 people have been hospitalized, with seven in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 45 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 2,901. That means there are 474 active and likely cases in the state, down from 494 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“A private island in Casco Bay once used as a federal quarantine facility during the last pandemic 100 years ago is now being marketed as a virus-free safe zone for wealthy tourists from New York and Washington, D.C., where they can do most anything — as long as it’s legal.” — Troy R. Bennett

—“As the state’s public and private universities make plans to reopen campus this fall, a majority of professors at Maine’s flagship university don’t want to return to teaching in person. Some 57 percent of more than 250 professors who responded to a late June survey said they felt uncomfortable with teaching in classrooms this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues and as new cases surge nationally.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“The clock is ticking for University of Maine athletics in terms of whether there will be a fall season. The fate of sports at UMaine and elsewhere remains up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic and protocols put in place to deal with social distancing, large gatherings and testing.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“U.S. Sen. Susan Collins opposes President Donald Trump’s call for the reopening of schools nationwide and threats to halt federal funding to those that stay shut, saying during a stop in Maine on Thursday that school restarts should be decided locally.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“Walmart in Presque Isle — the busiest store in Aroostook County — has stood out for its uncovered display of faces coming from around The County to shop at the superstore since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The maskless trend seemed to accelerate during the summer, but that will soon change. Presque Isle’s Walmart announced Wednesday that face coverings shielding the nose and mouth would be required for all customers. The only exceptions are young children and people with certain medical conditions.” — David Marino Jr., BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,088,913 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 132,934 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.