Champion Cole Anderson of Camden fired a 4-under-par 67 on Wednesday to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Maine Amateur Championship at the Biddeford-Saco Country Club in Saco.

The final round is Thursday.

Anderson, who is playing out of the Samoset Resort in Rockport, has a two-day total of 138.

There is a six-way logjam in second place at 141 involving John Hayes of the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth, Holden native Drew Powell of Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono, Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club, Will Kannegieser of Martindale Country Club in Auburn, Tim Desmarais of Deep Brook Golf Club in Saco and Mike Arsenault Jr. of Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland Center.





Tied at even-par 142 were Biddeford-Saco Country Club members Brian Angis and Armand Ouellette. Ouellete was one of the four first-round leaders but shot a 72 after an opening-round 70. Angis shot his second straight 71.

The others who shared the first-round lead at 1 under were Duke University junior, former Bangor High standout and Class A state champion Powell, who shot a 71 on Tuesday, Portland’s Alex McGonagle (Val Halla) and Presque Isle’s Jon Humphrey (Presque Isle Country Club). They each shot 74 Wednesday and are at 2 over 144, six strokes off the pace.

Anderson, who was a redshirt freshman at Florida State this year, recorded birdies on the par-4 first, sixth, seventh and 13th holes en route to his 67.

Hayes turned in a round with six birdies and four bogeys for a 69 while Powell had five birdies and five bogeys. Manuel had five birdies and a double-bogey for his 68 and Desmarais notched four birdies against one bogey to also post a 68. Kannegeiser overcame a double-bogey and three bogeys with an eagle and five birdies for his 69 and Arsenault had the low round of the day at 66 thanks to six birdies and just one bogey.